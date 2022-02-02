Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Hold

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

TITN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TITN stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $684.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

