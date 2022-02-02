Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Strong Sell

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $640.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after buying an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 226.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

