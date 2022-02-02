Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Hold

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HSC. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HSC stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harsco has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after acquiring an additional 109,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

