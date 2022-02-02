Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Strong-Buy

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company recently raised its 2021 and 2022 guidance, on posting robust fourth-quarter and 2021 sales numbers. Sales increased in both Europe-based and U.S.-based operations. The company benefited from strength of its four largest brands, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS. For 2021, management now expects earnings per share of $2.65. The company now anticipates 2022 net sales of $975 million and EPS is expected to be $3.00. Notably, Inter Parfums completed the integration of Ungaro and Ferragamo brands, while its Italian subsidiary is completely operational. Apart from this, the company has impressive product launches in the pipeline. The company is optimistic about its growth prospects for 2022, despite travel retail headwinds as well as supply-chain bottlenecks.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of IPAR opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $103,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 49.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

