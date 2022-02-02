Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Hold

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $646.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of -0.36.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 311,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

