Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.95

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.30% and a negative return on equity of 83.54%.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

