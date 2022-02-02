ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Up 5.5% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $307,670.74 and $129.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00186018 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00028472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00382619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068262 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

