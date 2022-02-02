Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZURVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

