Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NYSE ZYME opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $391.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

