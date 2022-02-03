$0.05 EPS Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.01. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 97,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.98.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

