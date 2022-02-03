$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.64. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

