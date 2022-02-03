$0.11 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. BrightView reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:BV opened at $13.49 on Friday. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 146,717 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

