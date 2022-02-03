$0.17 EPS Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. AZEK reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 403.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AZEK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,169,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AZEK by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

