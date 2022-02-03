-$0.20 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

LOOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on shares of Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 161,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,047. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 155,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

