-$0.21 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

