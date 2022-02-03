-$0.21 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.
AVEO stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.15.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
