-$0.28 EPS Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matrix Service.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 140,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.