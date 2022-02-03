$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $103,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

