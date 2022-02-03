$0.58 EPS Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Colfax reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,556 shares of company stock worth $3,372,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CFX traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. 52,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,311. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79. Colfax has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

