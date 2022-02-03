$0.73 EPS Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $1.20. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.02 million, a P/E ratio of -215.60 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

