$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 27.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.