$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. MSA Safety reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 22.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.90. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

