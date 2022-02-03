$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

SIMO stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

