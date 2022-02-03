10,000 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BELFB opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.