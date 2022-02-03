$111.38 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $111.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.42 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $432.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $467.46 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,808 shares of company stock worth $2,585,295. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 273,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

