$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.40 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $113.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $482.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $565.65 million, with estimates ranging from $552.13 million to $576.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.66.

Shares of BAND opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25, a PEG ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $196.70.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Bandwidth by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,935 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

