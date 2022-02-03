$14.86 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report $14.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.69 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.35 million, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

ESPR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,085. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

