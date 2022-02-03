$14.86 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report $14.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.69 million and the lowest is $14.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.35 million, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

ESPR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,085. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.