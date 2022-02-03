$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will post $15.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 1,098,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,804. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

