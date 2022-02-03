174,963 Shares in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

