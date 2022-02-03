1,760 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $177,212,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,922,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,631,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.96.

SEDG opened at $238.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.70 and its 200 day moving average is $288.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.