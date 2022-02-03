$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.06. 21,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

