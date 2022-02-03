2,468 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.19.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.