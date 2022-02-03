$253.13 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce sales of $253.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.79 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $145.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $919.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROLL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

RBC Bearings stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

