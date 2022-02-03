$27.95 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post $27.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $124.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

AMSC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 6,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. American Superconductor has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $221.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

