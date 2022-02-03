3,308 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,030 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.10. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.17%.

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

