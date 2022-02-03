3,481 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 106.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $44,405,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,718.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 118,777 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 42.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 530,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $68,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.54. 398,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.