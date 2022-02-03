$369.49 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $369.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.45 million to $372.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $283.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zendesk.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

ZEN traded down $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,826. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.80.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,963 shares of company stock worth $15,999,866. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

