$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,037. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

