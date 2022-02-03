4,033 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.27. The company had a trading volume of 101,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.79. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

