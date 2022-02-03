4,141 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $24,580,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $904,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $67.23 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94.

