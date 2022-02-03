$45.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $45.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 billion to $45.88 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $41.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $177.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.26 billion to $178.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $187.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.78 billion to $187.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,812. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.