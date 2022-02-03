4,829 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.