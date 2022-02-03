50,000 Shares in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000.

SLVRU opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. SilverSPAC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.