$52.14 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post $52.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year sales of $186.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $186.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $237.32 million, with estimates ranging from $233.22 million to $242.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEMrush.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of SEMR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 17,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,995. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $323,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 585,477 shares of company stock worth $11,958,820.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $267,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

