$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $6.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the highest is $6.51 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $25.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoNation.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 459,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average is $116.64. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

