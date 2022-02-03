$634.54 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce sales of $634.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.00 million and the highest is $638.60 million. Envista reported sales of $732.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Envista stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 784,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,654. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. Envista has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Envista by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.