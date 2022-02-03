6,451 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $29.35 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $295,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,280. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

