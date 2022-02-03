6,458 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. FMR LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74,039 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 37.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

