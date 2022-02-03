75,000 Shares in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TEGNA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TEGNA by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after buying an additional 708,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

