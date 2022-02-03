$88.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) to report sales of $88.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year sales of $350.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.29 million to $351.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $368.73 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $370.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCSI opened at 55.97 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of 58.20.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

