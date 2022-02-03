$897.57 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post $897.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $901.00 million and the lowest is $894.13 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.
Shares of NLSN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.
